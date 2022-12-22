featured
Chattanooga's beloved Purple Lady has passed away - leaving behind a lasting legacy
Sonia Young, Chattanooga's Beloved Purple Lady, has sadly passed away. She was 88 years old.
Her Daughter, Melanie Young, her daughter wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday, "Chattanooga has lost one of its most colorful citizens, but her lasting impression on the community leaves a legacy that will never fade away."
She explained she and the family had been caring for her in her home after she broke her femur in late May. Melanie stated her mother never fully recovered and remained bedridden for 6+ months before passing.
Sonia Young was a proud lifelong resident of Chattanooga and one of its biggest cheerleaders - known for her philanthropic efforts in the Tennessee Valley, especially for the Chattanooga Theatre Centre, (Youth Theatre) Chattanooga Zoo and McKamey Animal Center and her 30+ years teaching public speaking at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga as well as many other charities and boards she served on over the years - Chattanooga Ballet, Chattanooga Symphony & Opera and many more.
She achieved what she wanted most: to enrich her community and bring more of it to those of all ages and backgrounds.
Her daughter explained that mother believed in her "Purple Principle of Giving" which in the words of Maimonides is this:
“The highest level of giving is that which you do that can never be re-paid.”
Given the holidays, a simple and private burial service will be held along with a Celebration of Life 'in true Purple Lady Style' at the beginning of 2023, as she requested.
Details will be shared on the family's Facebook page.
Sonia specifically requested that in lieu of flowers, contributions in her name be made to her charities - Chattanooga Theatre Centre (Youth Theatre), Chattanooga Zoo and McKamey Animal Center.
"Saying goodbye to a parent is a slow process which I know many of you have shared with me. My loving husband David Ransom and I appreciate your support and love at this difficult time."
In the words of Sonia Young: "Wishing You a Perfectly Purple Day - and, as always, Lavender Love"
The photo above was taken at her 85th birthday party.
Jordan Rudzinski
Digital Producer/Weekend Assignment Editor
