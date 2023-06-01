After a tense board meeting that lasted almost five hours on Thursday, Chattanooga's Beer & Wrecker oversight board revoked The Blue Light's beer license.
The meeting was laced with yelling along with accusations from both the board and the bar's owner, Brian Joyce.
Speaking for himself and his business partner, Joyce was called to speak to his 10th violation since the bar opened in August of 2021. This time, he was cited for not calling police about a fight that broke out on his bar's patio and violating a previous three-day suspension, which he was appealing. The bar received the suspension for violating Mayor Tim Kelly's executive order, which temporarily forced bars to close by 1:00 a.m. after several weekends of violent fights.
"It was handled as good as a situation could be handled," said Joyce. "There are going to be extenuating circumstances where it's not possible to make an immediate phone call to police."
Cell phone videos showed several fights breaking out on Station Street in the early morning hours of April 2.
Security camera video of the bar's patio showed that's where the fight started. Joyce said he did not call police right away because he was trying to manage the chaos. Two days later, he said, he wrote to Chattanooga Police Sgt. Jason Wood about the incident, which alerted the city to the situation.
Body camera video showed police arriving to the street with guns drawn. They were called to Station Street about gunshots being fired, but it was later determined to be a motorcycle that backfired.
"Our client is concerned about what's going on in that area," said Cameron Hill, the lawyer representing Northpond Partners, which manages The Choo Choo complex and is the landlord for The Blue Light.
"We are asking this board to hold people accountable that should be held accountable," said Hill.
When asked Thursday, Joyce did not say if he planned to appeal the board's nearly-unanimous vote. If he does, his license revocation would be temporarily halted while the appeals process plays out.
The board decided to postpone a vote on the bar's other two violations. Joyce said his attorney sent a court order to the city by email informing them that his original three-day suspension should be temporarily halted while his appeal was heard.
Board members said they were not aware of the order and asked to speak with Joyce's attorney at its next meeting on June 15.