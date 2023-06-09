The 2nd Annual Juneteenth Freedom Run & Walk is scheduled for June 17th in Chattanooga.
Organizers say the half marathon was created to show unity as the community celebrates Juneteenth and to honor Opal Lee.
Opal Lee was called the "grandmother of the movement" to make Juneteenth a federal holiday by Biden, who at one point left the stage and walked over to the 94-year-old to speak with her directly. In 2016, at 89 years old, Lee, a former teacher, and lifelong activist, walked from her home in Fort Worth, Texas, to the nation's capital in an effort to get Juneteenth named a national holiday.
Juneteenth is a holiday for all Americans and organizers say this run is a great way to show our unity.
All 3 distances (and the Mrs. Opal Lee Walk) are “out and back” courses starting at the Hubert Fry Center.
The Half Marathon Run begins at 8 a.m. and the Walk begins at 9 a.m. at the Tennessee Riverpark on Amnicola Highway.
Organizers sat there are medals for all finishers.
Overall and Age Group awards -- Age Groups: 19 and under, 20-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60-64, 65-69 & 70+ (Subject to change pending attendance).
Get tickets and see other events scheduled for the month of June by the Chattanooga Festival of Black Arts & Ideas, here: