The bitter cold weather is life threatening for anyone, especially those facing homelessness, and community members are stepping up to help in many ways.
Local residents Enji Guy and Lynn Jefferson were outside the Chatt Foundation Friday night offering warm drinks to those standing in the cold, waiting for the cold shelter to open for the night.
"It's not everything they need, but it's something they could use," Lynn Jefferson told Local 3 News. "So just have compassion. 'Cause to be honest, it could be me. And I would be so thankful that someone came out of their warm house to give me something to make me feel better."
The Chatt Foundation on E 11th St, formerly the Community Kitchen, remains open Friday and over the holiday weekend for anyone needing a warm place to sleep. The organization can house up to 190 people escaping the winter weather and they provide blankets, jackets and other winter necessities.
Jefferson and Guy encourage the community to support local organizations as they support people through these winter months.
You can find volunteer opportunities with the Chatt Foundation here.
To receive updates on the cold shelter and their hours of operation, text COLD to 1-833-417-3071.