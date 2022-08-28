Ever wanted to create your very own park? On Park(ing) Day, you can transform a metered parking space into a temporary public park in downtown Chattanooga.
Organizers say Park(ing) Day is a global celebration of public space, creativity, and engaging urban design, in which members of the public are invited to take control of on-street parking spaces and convert them into small parks.
Examples of “parklets” in the past have included miniature golf courses, yoga studios, performance art spaces, and even temporary housing units.
This year marks the twelfth year that Chattanooga has been involved, after taking a pandemic hiatus in 2021.
During a press conference earlier this week, organizers temporarily activated a parking space on Broad Street with an "outdoor living room," to showcase this year's Park(ing) Day theme of Inside-Out. Eric Myers of the Chattanooga Design Studio, Marcus Ellsworth from RiverCity Company, and Brian Smith from the Department of Parks & Outdoors provided remarks and instructions on how the public can get involved.
This year's event will take place on September 16 2022 (Bad weather may postpone event). Set up will be from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. The event duration is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Awards will be given at 3 p.m. that afternoon and clean up will take place from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The location of the parklets will be on Broad Street between 4th Street and Aquarium Way.
On the day of the event, Chattanooga Parking Authority will cone off metered parking spaces for the day.
Organizers say it is up to each parker to create and execute his/her parklet. That includes but is not limited to a power source, extension cords, furniture, shelter, and any content needed for the day of set-up and break-down.
At the end of the event, participants are expected to leave their parking space clean of any debris, garbage, and signage so that cars can resume parking in the spaces by 5:00 p.m.
There is still time to sign up to participate or volunteer! To learn more and reserve your space: http://chattanoogastudio.com/parking-day