A church and funeral home in Chattanooga held a memorial service for the 19 children and two teachers who lost their lives in the shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
A small group joined White Oak Baptist Church and Lane Funeral Home.
Across the stage at White Oak Baptist there were 21 chairs.
They each had a picture of each victim, a ribbon, and a small candle.
They prayed, sang a song, and had a candlelight vigil for each of the victims and their families.
Senior Pastor Dr. Tony Wilson said it is vital to gather in prayer during tough times like this.
“Because what we need to do is run to God and lean on God in a tragedy. That is really the only answer that we have is Christ, our savior Jesus,” Dr. Wilson said.
Wilson and Barry Miller with Lane Funeral Home shared some kind words for the victims’ families.
“The families I would just say to them that Christ is the answer. That he will be the one to give comfort in their lives and that we are so sorry. I know that we are far away here in Tennessee, but we love them and the Lord and that we are truly praying for them and hoping that God would strengthen them during this time,” Wilson said.
“That we are certainly sorry and they are in our thoughts and prayers. That I wish there was something we could do,” Miller said.
The same sentiments are being shared to First responders who were on the scene and have to carry what they saw for the rest of their lives.
Wilson wants to remind people that we should cherish every single moment we can with our loved ones.
“One of the things that we can take from this is when we leave the house in the morning we never know what we are going to come back to or not come back to. I have two precious granddaughters of my own and so this really hits home to me. I would encourage everyone just to show love and to hug their loved ones every day to let them know that they love them,” Wilson said.