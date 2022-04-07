Some farms and flights are starting to see a rise in Avian influenza cases in the United States. Twenty-two million birds have been put to death in the past two months because of the type-A virus.
Some strains of the virus can be transmitted from birds to humans. The Chattanooga Zoo is doing all they can to keep their flocks safe.
"We're mostly planning for spaces off exhibit and indoor to protect them if it does get close to the zoo. Thankfully, right now it is pretty far out and away from the zoo so we haven't needed to do much other than additional bio-security features," Lacey Hickle the General Curator at the Chattanooga Zoo said.
Some of those precautions are wearing P.P.E. Zookeepers are wearing booties when they go into bird enclosures, washing their hands, and they're taking extra care when prepping bird feedings.
"The greatest risk to them right now is wild birds coming into their enclosures. So if you come to the zoo and a lot of our birds are suddenly off exhibit, it's more than likely going to be due to Avian Influenza getting a little closer to the zoo," She said.
Avian flu is confirmed in Western Tennessee. USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service said the outbreak is worsening and 22.8 million birds have had to be put to death in the past two months because of the type-A virus.
"It can impact the food supply and we definitely want to reduce the risk of spreading it beyond the poultry farms where it is found at so a lot of those instructions come down from the state veterinarian and the USDA. Their primary focus is protecting the human food chain as well as surrounding agricultural farms," She said.
This current strain of the virus is not transmissible to humans but if it mutates, it can be.
"The virus right now is not zoonotic. There is no risk to people, um, they can't get it form handling wild birds as of right now. This could change as we've seen with Coronavirus and stuff if can go between different species as of right now, it is not zoonotic so it's not a risk to people," She said.
The zoo is ready in case those circumstances change.
"We do have some plans in place for additional masking and such should it become zoonotic to protect our staff as well, but right now, it is mostly just a risk for birds," Hickle said.