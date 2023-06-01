Chattanooga Zoo digs ground on new exhibit, "Cape of Africa'

The Chattanooga Zoo had a ground-digging for an expansion Thursday, and they were helped by some of those who will soon be living there.
Porcupines kicked off the announcement by digging on the grounds where their new habitat will be.
The area will house the zoo's new 'Cape of Africa' expansion, which will include porcupines, servals, and warthogs. Members of the zoo's Cape Porcupine family, include Tommy & Pookie Prickles which aiding in the ground-digging.
The zoo hopes to open the exhibit by next Spring.
The Chattanooga Zoo also announced its Charging Forward capital campaign to raise funds for the Cape of Africa expansion.