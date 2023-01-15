The Chattanooga Zoo has a new station for breastfeeding mothers.
The zoo shared to social media that "Mamava, its new nursing pod, is now open and fully equipped for your convenience"
The nursing pod is located in the Gombe Interpretive Center.
To use the new station you can ownload the Mamava mobile app, scan the QR code, and voila! You're in; no staff assistance is needed.
The zoo says if you can't access the app, you are welcome to ask one of its staff members for help, and the door will be open for you in no time.
The new amenity Children's Hospital at Erlanger for helping the zoo add this amenity for our guests.