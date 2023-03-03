It took three quarters for the Chattanooga women's basketball team to wake up on Thursday in their quarterfinal game against Furman. The Mocs were able to use a 27-point fourth quarter to roll into the semifinals on Friday.
The Mocs didn't need three quarters to wake up against ETSU. Chattanooga jumped all over the Buccaneers from the start as they defeat their rival 69-40 to clinch a spot in Sunday's Southern Conference Tournament championship game for the first time since 2017.
ETSU held a 14-13 lead after the first quarter before an Mocs explosion the rest of the way. Chattanooga was able to outscore the Bucs 18-2 in the second quarter to take a 31-16 lead into halftime.
The third quarter was much of the same as Chattanooga was able to maintain a 28-3 run at the midway point of the third quarter. The Mocs would go on to outscore ETSU 20-13 in the third and closed it out from there.
The Mocs got big games from their two all-conference selections. Freshman Raven Thompson, who was celebrating her 19th birthday on Friday, set the tone for the Mocs in the first half. First-team All-SoCon selection Yazz Wazeerud-Din helped Chattanooga put the final nail in the coffin in the second half when the Bucs dialed up the press.
Thompson recorded a double-double, leading the way with 23 points and 10 rebounds. Wazeerud-Din also pitched in 20. The Mocs also got a big game on the boards from senior Abbey Cornelius who chipped in 5 points but also had a game-high 12 rebounds.
The win puts Chattanooga in the championship game after defeating rival ETSU for a third time this season. The Mocs will be playing for a 19th Southern Conference Tournament championship.
They'll take on Wofford in the title game on Sunday at 12 p.m. The Terriers beat the Mocs twice this season, 64-51 in Spartanburg, and then 72-53 on February 18th on senior night at McKenzie Arena.