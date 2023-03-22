A woman who helped deliver a healthy baby girl on a downtown sidewalk earlier this month will now have a day to honor her.
Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly has proclaimed March 22 as Randi Haynes Day in Chattanooga, honoring Hanyes' actions the day she jumped into action to help a woman in labor welcome her baby into the world.
Haynes, who happens to be a midwife, was at work that Friday when she rushed to help the pregnant mother safely birth her baby on Broad Street.
"Randi's actions that day exemplify the extraordinary ways that Chattanoogans care for each other in times of crisis," Mayor Tim Kelly said. "In recognition of her courage and kindness, I'm proud to proclaim today as Randi Haynes Day in Chattanooga. Thank you, Randi, for serving as an inspiration to us all!"