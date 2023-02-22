A Chattanooga woman who's suing Walmart Stores East, LP claims she is still receiving medical treatment after being hit by several grocery carts back in 2020.
Christine Christopher said she was on her way into the Walmart off of Brainerd Road when she was unexpectedly hit.
On February 23, 2020 Christopher was grabbing a grocery cart to go shopping in Walmart.
In a video you can she was hit by a group of carts being pushed by an employee.
Christopher claims she blacked out for a second after being hit.
“And when I came back to myself, I realized I had been hit and my legs were scarred up, my neck was hurting, my back was hurting and I was just all messed up,” Christopher said.
She filed a lawsuit in hopes of compensation for her injuries.
“The lawsuit was filed weeks after this incident happened, but I had a lawyer during that time, but now I am representing myself. Walmart and I have been going to court but they have been denying that this ever happened and they're not Walmart,” Christopher said.
Christopher said till this day she is still dealing with the injuries from the incident and receiving treatment.
She said she talking medications to help with post-traumatic stress, nightmares, and eating.
A doctors note from May of last year shows she was diagnosed with a spinal disease secondary to the accident.
“I am suing them for three million dollars. I don't know what I will be getting, but that is what I am asking for,” Christopher said.
Christopher said she deserves every bit of it because she will never be the same as how she was before being hit.
“Instead of short term, they need to pay me for long term because it's been three years now and I am still having the same pains and all that stuff. My insurance shouldn't be paying for what a Walmart employee caused,” Christopher said.
A spokesperson from Walmart sent a statement saying "We want our customers to have a safe and enjoyable shopping experience. We plan to continue to defend the company."
The next court date it set for June 6 at 9 a.m.