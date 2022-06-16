A 24-year-old woman was shot in Chattanooga Wednesday night.
Chattanooga police say they responded to a report of shots fire in the 7000 block of McCutcheon Road about 10:54pm.
There, they found a woman suffering from what they described as a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Police say that the "details are still unclear on the manner of assault."
The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
CPD Investigators with the Robbery Division began their investigation.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with ANY information regarding this incident to call 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (formerly the CPD Mobile App).
You can remain anonymous. Police say no amount of information is too small or insignificant.