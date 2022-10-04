A Chattanooga woman can only watch from afar as her loved ones face the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
Louise Bain's friends and family live in Fort Myers. Just like many others in the area, the entire experience through Hurricane Ian has been terrifying and heartbreaking.
“I am devastated by the loss of life and the loss of my hometown that I know and love and grew up in and made so many great memories,” Bain said.
Four years ago, Louise Bain moved back to Chattanooga from Florida to work at the Chattanooga Area Food Bank.
Friends and family members she left behind were caught in Hurricane Ian and many are still without power and water.
Several of her friends lost their homes because of the storm surge.
“It was scary during the storm. I was there when Hurricane Irma came through in 2017, so I understand some of that fear. I know this was a lot worse. They are very relieved that they are stay and that their families are safe,” Bain said.
She wishes she could be down there with them during this tough time.
“It is difficult for me because I am passionate about helping people no matter what situation. I just really would like to be able to be down there and help with clean up and recovery efforts,” Bain said.
Bain is sharing all of the resources she finds to help them out since she can't be there.
She said her friends and family are working on fixing the things they can control.
“They are really in recovery mode which means they are cleaning up the trees in the yard, they are pulling the metal beams away their pool cage that was damaged. They are cleaning up fencing that has been down, trying to find gasoline because that could be a big problem down there of course,” Bain said.
Places to donate for Hurricane relief efforts:
Harry Chapin Food Bank of southwest Florida