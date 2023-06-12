Janel Hartman's Journey started at Chickamauga Lake to Nickajack Dam.
Her journey is an example to the young women she works with, anything is possible when you put your mind to it.
"It wasn't pretty, but I finished it," she said. "That is such an awesome feeling."
Some call Janel Hartman an over-achiever.
No mountain is too high, and every challenge should be faced head-on.
"It's finding that mental fortitude within yourself, and that's going to carry you throughout life," she said.
Hartman is a sole mate for Girls on the Run.
Her job is to find physical activities to complete while raising money.
Early Saturday morning, Hartman paddled 40 miles, a 15-hour journey down the Tennessee River.
"So this was near and dear to my heart, and it kind of just fed my soul," she said. "There wasn't a medal at the end, but for me, it was that satisfaction of getting up and doing it for these girls."
Girls on the Run is a ten-week program preparing girls from 3rd to 8th grade with valuable life skills.
Hartman says the program focuses on physical strength and self-discovery.
"But it's not just strengthening in the health benefits, it's the mental benefits that go along with," she said.
Hartman says the program focuses on physical strength and self-discovery.
"But it's not just strengthening in the health benefits, it's the mental benefits that go along with it." she said.
She says every dollar raised on her trip will fund a young woman wanting to join.
Hartman says she is $60 short of her $1,000 goal. If you want to help, click here.