Chattanooga police are investigating a shooting Sunday night that left an 18-year-old woman injured after she was hit by a vehicle.
Police responded to reports of shots fired in the 300 block of Broad Street about 8:48pm Sunday.
Officers were told that someone fired shots in the area and a young woman was struck by a vehicle as she tried to run away.
The woman was taken to a local hospital for examination and treatment for her injuries, which police described as non-life-threatening.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information on this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (Formerly the CPD Mobile App).
You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant.