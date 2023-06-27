A Chattanooga woman is facing charges after police say she pretended to be a nurse at a local hospital Sunday night - attempting to discharge two emergency room patients.
The Chattanooga Police Department says this happened on June 25th just before 7:30 p.m. at Erlanger Hospital on 3rd Street.
Police spoke to nursing staff when they arrived to the scene. They told officers that a patient wearing a hospital gown was impersonating a nurse and had tried to discharge two different patients. She was later identified as 28-year-old Lydia Brock.
Police say Brock first walked into the room of an 85-year-old man and explained that she would his nurse for the evening and that he would be discharged. The staff says she then removed him from the monitoring equipment that he was hooked up to and took out his IV. At this time, Erlanger staff is not aware if she gave the patient any meds by IV or drew blood.
She then moved to another patient's room where she again identified herself as a nurse to the family of a 70-year-old woman. Family members explained Brock immediately started removing the patient from the monitoring equipment and attempted to take out her IV before stopping her. The family made Brock leave the room and notified staff of what had taken place. Brock was removed from the area and placed on a mental health hold.
Staff is currently working on labs to determine if any meds were given by Brock to the first patients. They say they are also working to determine if the blood found in Brock's purse was the patients or her own. Erlanger stated Lydia Brock was initially brought to the hospital for a possible esophagus tear and deep vein thrombosis. She had claimed to have been coughing up blood.
Police later learned that Brock has had previous encounters with the Cleveland Police and Tennova Hospital, and that she has been flagged for doctor shopping - using 13 doctors to get prescription pills.
Police say when Brock was a patient at Tennova, she had taken blood from her IV and placed it on her head/hair before stating that she had fallen. Medical staff ruled that there was no trauma and called for police. Security staff became involved at this time and located a vile of Fentanyl, Lidocaine, and syringes in her purse. When asked why she had the narcotics in her possession, she stated she was a nurse at Erlanger and had forgotten to put the meds in waste during her shift.
Security at Erlanger did in fact locate an Erlanger badge, a collection of unidentified pills and syringes in Brock's purse, along with the two flushes with blood inside of them. There were also several empty prescription bottles. All bottles were from different doctors.
At this time, the families of the patients are working to press charges against Lydia Brock. Erlanger stated that their legal team would be doing the same.
She faces a total of nine charges for the incident.
- Aggravated Assault X2
- Reckless Endangerment X2
- Elder Abuse X2
- Criminal Impersonation X2
- Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia.