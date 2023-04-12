Chattanooga Whiskey took home Craft Producer of the Year at the 2023 Icons of Whisky Awards in London. The company took home the Craft Producer of the Year (America) title in Kentucky back in February.
"We are so proud. Proud to bring Tennessee High Malt to the global stage; proud to represent Chattanooga, Tennessee; and proud to further solidify our country's reputation as a world leader in craft whiskey," said Grant McCracken, Founding Distiller and Chief Production Officer.
The awards ceremony was hosted at The Merchant Taylors' Hall in London on March 30 and saw the announcement of the World's Best winners of the World Whiskies Awards and the Icons of Whisky global winners.
Chattanooga Whiskey was selected by an expert panel from a shortlist of Regional Winners of Icons competitions - including featured distilleries from America, Ireland, Scotland, India, and the rest of the world.
Founded in 1998, Whisky Magazine is an international publication covering whiskies worldwide. The Icons of Whisky Awards, hosted by Whisky Magazine in conjunction with the World Whiskies Awards, recognize the people, places, and products of the whisky industry.