Chattanooga Whiskey announced they have been named Craft Producer of the Year at Whisky Magazine's 2023 Icons of Whisky Awards.
The Icons of Whisky Awards, hosted by Whisky Magazine in conjunction with the World Whiskies Awards, recognize the people, places, and products of the whisky industry.
The awards were announced at a ceremony at the Brown Hotel in Louisville, Kentucky, on February 9.
"While our team's passion for innovation is ultimately what drives us, accolades and awards like this prove that our dedication to craft isn't going unnoticed," said Grant McCracken, Chattanooga Whiskey Founding Distiller, and Chief Production Officer, "And for that, we are extremely honored and grateful."
Chattanooga Whiskey is one of the few craft producers to develop nearly every recipe through their hundreds of single-barrel experiments, including their signature expressions: Chattanooga Whiskey 91 and Cask 111.
Chattanooga Whiskey has released over 100 unique expressions in less than eight years.
"We are committed to being the best at our craft, and our entire team will wear this acknowledgment from an esteemed group with great pride," said Founder and CEO of Chattanooga Whiskey Tim Piersant.