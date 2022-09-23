Chattanooga Whiskey announces next release in award-winning bottled in bond series

On Friday, Chattanooga Whiskey today announced the next release of their Bottled in Bond Series: Fall 2018 Vintage.
The series is exclusively crafted at their Riverfront Distillery and is a single-season, vintage-dated expression of their Tennessee High Malt style.
The Fall 2018 Vintage is the fourth release in the Bottled in Bond series.
To be labeled Bottled in Bond, a bourbon must be the product of one distillation season, one distiller, and from one distillery.
Legally, it must be aged in a federally bonded warehouse for at least four years and bottled at 100 proof.
Barreled July through December 2018, Chattanooga Whiskey’s Fall 2018 Vintage is crafted from a selection of four unique high malt bourbon mash bills - all made within the same distilling season - and each composed of at least 25% specialty malted grains.
The result is an innovative approach to one of the industry’s most time-honored quality standards.
The Fall 2018 Vintage features two mashbills familiar to the BIB series, SB091 and B005, which are joined by two mashbills new to the series, B002 and R18098.
These add a variety of specialty malts, including cherrywood smoked malt, naked oat malt, and de-husked chocolate malt.
Together, these two new mashbills make up 50% of the recipe, and contribute rich notes of smoky dark chocolate, cherry pie, and caramel corn to the final whiskey.
“As with previous vintages, our distilling team aimed to create a blend that would pair well with the season, and we’re proud to say we think this fall release hits that mark!” said Grant McCracken, Head Distiller.
Bottled in Bond: Fall 2018 Vintage will be available at the Chattanooga Whiskey Experimental Distillery and across TN, GA, FL, TX, IL, IN, OH, SC, LA, AL, and CO at a suggested retail price of $52.99 for a 750ml bottle.
Expect notes of toasted oatmeal cookie, sweet crêpe, and dried herbs, with a lightly smoky finish.
More information about each mash bill can be found at chattwhiskey.com/mashbills.
About Chattanooga Whiskey: Starting in 2011, Chattanooga Whiskey challenged the laws and won the right to distill whiskey in Chattanooga for the first time in over 100 years.
The Chattanooga Whiskey Experimental Distillery now hosts over 40,000 visitors per year and serves as a hub of innovation and creativity to push the boundaries of craft whiskey.
The Riverfront Distillery is the production home to Chattanooga Whiskey’s signature expressions, Chattanooga Whiskey 91, Cask 111 and 99 Rye, as well as their Bottled in Bond Vintage Series and Barrel Finishing Series.
Visit, Chattanooga Whiskey.