Voting time has been extended at one Walker County precinct for the runoff election for Georgia’s US Senate seat.
According to Walker County Elections Director Danielle Montgomery, the Chattanooga Valley precinct at Chattanooga Valley Nazarene Church in Flintstone, Georgia, will be open until 7:30pm.
Montgomery says the precinct opened late on election day, due to issues with the smartcard.
Because of the late opening, Montgomery says the precinct will stay open late.
All other polls in Walker County will close at 7:00pm.
Stay with the Local 3 News app for updates on Decision 2022.