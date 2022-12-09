A Chattanooga USPS location has suspended retail operations "due to safety reasons," weeks before Christmas.
On Friday, the postal service announced the South Chattanooga, TN, Post Office, located at 1101 W 40th Street has temporarily halted retail services.
The P.O. box in the lobby will remain available 24 hours.
USPS issued a statement about the closing, and said in part "We apologize for any inconvenience customers may experience, but the safety of both customers and employees is our highest priority."
Retail window services will be available at the East Chattanooga Station station at 2200 Amnicola HWY, Monday through Friday, 8:30AM to 5:00PM.