The City of Chattanooga has unveiled plans to install a 'waste to energy' system at its Moccasin Bend Environmental Campus.
The facility, expected to be completed in December of 2028, will convert the city’s wastewater into a renewable energy source.
The resulting biogas can be processed further and converted to be sold as a natural gas substitute.
The city is partnering with the Industrial Development Board to develop a request for proposal and ultimately award a contract to a design-build contractor to carry out the project.
Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly said “The turnaround at Moccasin Bend is nothing short of remarkable, and we’re excited to build on that momentum and to continue leading with strategic infrastructure investments like this one."
"We’ll be taking better care of our environment and helping make Chattanooga an even better play to live, work, and play. This one is a win no matter how you look at it.”
The proposed timeline calls for a contractor to be selected by spring of 2024, design pre-construction to occur for about a year, construction to begin in the spring of 2025, and for the project to be completed by the end of the year in 2028.