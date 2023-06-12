One of the major obstacles to buying a home is the down payment, and another is paying the closing costs.
The Affordable Housing Resource Fair at the Glenwood Community Center on Monday gave hope to first time home buyers.
Residents received information on resources for buying, renting, or repairing a home. The city of Chattanooga unveiled their First-Time Home Buyer Grant and Loan Program.
Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise says the vibrancy of our neighborhoods is vital because if the neighborhood isn't well invested, the value of the homes won't be stable or growing.
"So we put a lot of efforts in terms of our community engagement work and our affordable housing and development, in terms of investing in neighborhoods. And then on our prosperity side, it's about helping people get ready for home ownership, and also through affordable rentals," Martina Guilfoil, president and CEO of Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise said.
First-time home buyers can get a no interest loan of up to $50,000 for a down payment, and $10,000 towards closing costs.
You can find that application here.