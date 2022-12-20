Chattanooga City offices will be closed starting Friday, December 23, 2022, and will reopen Tuesday, December 27, 2022 for the Christmas Holiday.
The next week, they will also be closed Monday, January 02, 2023, in observance of New Year’s Day and reopen Tuesday, January 03, 2023.
Solid Waste and Recycling will be collected on the following days as regularly scheduled:
Friday, December 23, 2022
Monday, December 26, 2022
Monday, January 02, 2023
You should have your Solid Waste and Recycling containers at curbside by 7:00am on your collection day.
Other locations that will have the same holiday schedule are:
- Household Hazardous Waste Facility
- Wood Recycle Center
- Refuse Collection Centers
- Recycle Collection Centers
- The City Landfill located off Birchwood Pike in Harrison, TN
- City of Chattanooga Administrative Offices
Questions can be answered by calling 423-643-6311.