The President of the Chattanooga Tourism Company says Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp's proposed budget would put a freeze on their funds.
The budget freeze would go into effect July 1st and officials with the company say it will put them in limbo for what they have planned for this year. Some of these events include football championships, soccer, and the Ironman.
"Those are roughly $15.6 millions of impact on our community every single year", says Barry White the President of the company. White says their funding could be reduced by 18.4%, totaling over a million dollars.
"For instance, we have an Iron Man event coming up in September. It will still happen, but we're negotiating a three-year contract with them as we speak. When we look at this $1.7 million freeze that would be only for the next 12 months, we look at that as a three-year freeze. It actually adds up to about $6 million," said White.
White says excluding the Iron Man race, the company receives zero funding from the city. He adds the bulk of their funding comes from the county.
The county released a statement saying:
“Hamilton County’s proposed budget demonstrates our community’s incredible commitment to driving economic growth and preserving our region's rich legacy in tourism. With a historic level of allocation in local resources, Hamilton County affirms our support for tourism without cutting a a single dollar from its previous robust investments. By prioritizing opportunities to invest in our local parks and recreation facilities, we can enhance our appeal to visitors and elevate the quality of life for our local families. This commitment is an investment in our future, ensuring Hamilton County remains an exceptional destination of opportunity and elevated living standards. We will continue this success in partnership with the City of Chattanooga in directing hotel/motel tax dollars toward improving local tourism-related facilities and recreational assets while continuing to fund the work of the Chattanooga Visitors Bureau at historic levels, paving the way for continued success as a community.”
"If we could just delay it a little bit, our 'ask' would be: don't make it effective July 1st. Maybe slow down, work together, and go to the city and try to get those funding commitments," said White.