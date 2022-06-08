Chattanooga Division of Transportation (CDOT) will begin work in the coming weeks to resurface and improve the traffic design of McCallie Ave.
CDOT crews will resurface and restripe McCallie Ave in the upcoming weeks as an opportunity to increase the safety of all users - drivers, pedestrians, and bicyclists - by calming traffic, separating pedestrians from vehicles and providing safer street crossings, and adding on-street bicycle lanes.
This project is part of more extensive efforts to make our streets safer, and it is an integral part of our mission to provide safe and efficient transportation options for all Chattanoogans.
A "road diet," or as part of this project in order to accommodate wider sidewalks as well as streetscape enhancements, such as bicycle lanes and new pedestrian crossings.
On-street parking will be marked along McCallie Ave, while vehicle access to all driveways and street crossings will not be affected.
Initial milling of the road surface will begin the week of June 13th. Temporary restriping to the new traffic pattern and updated street signage will be in place at that time. Resurfacing work will follow, and the permanent traffic lines and crosswalk markings will be completed.
All Construction projects are weather permitting.
View CDOT's map of events and road closures for full details of these activities and other projects underway in our public space.