A huge weekend lies ahead for softball teams from across the country as preparations are underway for the Scenic City Summer Showcase.
Fastpitch softball girls’ teams from 35 states plus British Columbia for girls 14 & under, as well as 18 & under, totaling more than 500 teams, will swarm in the area for the multi-day tournament.
They'll compete for the title of the Scenic City 2023 Champion.
The games, scheduled for June 21-25, will be played at different venues in Chattanooga and nearby Dalton.
Greta Hayes, the Director of Recreation at Chattanooga Parks and Outdoors said in a news release, “We just recently reinvested over $1.5 million into our softball infrastructure in an effort to strengthen our tournament quality venues and maximize the athlete/spectator experience! We always look forward to annually hosting the Scenic City Summer Showcase!”
“Dalton looks forward to welcoming Connect Sports to our community multiple times a year. This continued relationship provides the Dalton Community with over a $500,000 economic impact, which is invaluable.”, said Margaret Thigpen, Director of Tourism for Dalton-Whitfield.
New this year will be the addition of professional softball games at Frost Stadium in Chattanooga. The Florida Vibe pro team will play Team East All Stars. Admission is free for all players, parents, coaches, and the Chattanooga community at large. Game one will take place on Thursday, June 22nd at 7:00pm. The second game will be played on Friday at 7:00pm.
