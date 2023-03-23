During last week's Kiwanis Club of East Brainerd meeting, Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly said Chattanooga would become the first National Park City in the United States.
The global National Park City movement currently only includes London, England, and Adelaide, Australia.
The mayor plans to reveal a detailed parks master plan closer to Earth Day next month.
Mayor Kelly emphasized that Chattanooga's unique attribute that cannot be replicated is its abundance of greenspace, which the city will further develop in the coming months.
He believes increasing access to parks, and the outdoors is vital to addressing Chattanooga's mental health and addiction crisis.
Kelly said the solution is as simple as spending more time outside.