Ryan Messina, age 16, has earned the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest rank within the Boy Scouts of America program.
He is a member of Troop 254, chartered to Tyner United Methodist Church in Chattanooga, TN.
Ryan and his helpers repainted the gazebo at the Chattanooga Area Food Bank, saying his Eagle Project at the Food Bank “was amazing! I was proud of what I was able to create!”
His most notable Scout Leader was Michael Valle, and the scouting quote that is most prevalent to Ryan is, “A week of camp life is worth six months of theoretical teaching in the classroom.” - author unknown.
The Cherokee Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America congratulated Ryan on achieving the rank of Eagle Scout.
The Council includes 11 counties in Southeast Tennessee and Northwest Georgia, serving 5,000 youth and family members who annually contribute over 20,000 community service hours.
To learn more about Scouting, you can call 423-892-8323 or visit online here.