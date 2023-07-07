The Sequatchie County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit arrested a minor from Chattanooga on Thursday who is accused of delivering fentanyl pills during an undercover operation.
A press release says on July 6, the 17-year-old delivered about 1,000 pills that are suspected to be fentanyl to an agreed location as a result of the operation.
The minor was taken into custody at the time of the delivery and was charged with possession of a schedule II substance for resale.
The suspect is expected to appear in court later this month.
Stay with the Local 3 News app for updates to this story.