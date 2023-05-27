Chattanooga Street Food Festival returns to the Scenic City Sunday

The Chattanooga Street Food Festival returns to the Chattanooga Market this weekend. 

From 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the First Horizon Pavilion on Sunday, the market is hosting an event offering the chance to indulge in a mixture of cultural foods sure to please any taste palette.

The Chattanooga Street Food Festival brings it all: the best food concepts from our area - to one event celebrating the talent, the taste and the entrepreneurial spirit of people who make a living doing what they love to do.

This is where it all starts and it’s not surprising. Organizers say, for over a decade, the Chattanooga Market has been a test kitchen for the “doers” in our community. Whether they cook, paint, grow or sing, the locals come to the Market each Sunday to support them all.

Admission to the festival is free, just plan on eating!

The Chattanooga Street Food Festival boasts a gathering of the best food trucks from our area. These food-passionate folks come together in Chattanooga to celebrate a diversity of food that is uniquely theirs by bringing it right to you.

Think donuts, tacos, stir-fry, pizza, empanadas, kabobs, popsicles, and even healthy options like salads, juices, and rice bowls. Wear your stretchy pants and come hungry.
 
If you’re a foodie at heart you don’t want to miss out on this event!
 
To see a full schedule of events and musical performances, click here. 

