A Chattanooga State student and nurse from Sudan is working to bring her family to safety from the war zone overseas, and is asking for help.
Randan Iteim came to the United States with her husband and sons as a refugee in 2016. She says she did not know the English language, but she wanted to learn and become a nurse practitioner.
“I really want to learn the language, for me to be able to communicate with people, adapt the new community,” she says.
Iteim says she was hungry to learn and attended every ESL class in Chattanooga by her fourth day. She was eager to learn so she could return to her career field.
She earned her GED and enrolled in Chattanooga State’s nursing program.
“I like my career. I like to help people,” she says. “Nursing is very inspired me. I really like to be in hospital and help sick people. Not just the sick people, everybody, but especially the sick people.”
Iteim says she has done well in school, participating in the Honors Program. She says her grades are declining because she is so worried about helping her family back home.
She says 10 adults and 17 children from her family are stuck in Sudan, and she sends money whenever she can. She says her mother, sister, brother, and others are in a war zone.
Iteim says she often speaks with different employees at Chattanooga State. After expressing her concerns, they helped her set up a GoFundMe account to get her family on a bus to the border.
She says ticket prices go up every day, making it harder to help. So far, only three adults and nine children are traveling to safety.
“It’s no way to survive. If you’re in your house, you’re in danger. If you’re outside of your house, you’re in danger,” she explains.
Iteim says she prays every day for their safety.
She says it is hard feeling like she cannot help and knowing her family has to split up in order to travel.
“My sister was telling me like ‘hey, there’s shooting everywhere. We don’t know where to go. We’re just under the bed,’” she says. “They’re in real danger and I have no way to get them out.”
If you’d like to donate, Iteim does have a GoFundMe account.
