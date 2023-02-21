Chattanooga State has been named a Leader College of Distinction by Achieving the Dream (ATD), a national nonprofit dedicated to advancing community colleges. This award recognizes colleges that have pursued and met challenging student success goals.
Dr. Rebecca Ashford, Chattanooga State president, expressed her pride in the faculty and staff who have worked hard to transform the student learning experience to increase student success outcomes.
“This recognition from Achieving the Dream is a testament to our commitment to our mission to deliver accessible, innovative learning opportunities that surpass expectations to fulfill our purpose of empowering everyone in our community to learn without limits,” said Ashford.
ChattState has implemented evidence-based best practices known to improve student success which has contributed to its transformation in progress. Over the last four years, the success rates of students completing Gateway English and Math courses at ChattState has increased by 11%, while the equity gap in Gateway English and Math courses between White and Black students decreased by 15 percentage points. Additionally, the overall success rates of credits completed increased by 4.4 percentage points.
ChattState has been part of the ATD Network since 2016 and has held Leader College status since 2020. As part of the ATD Network, ChattState is committed to advancing equity and supporting student success at their institution and throughout their communities.