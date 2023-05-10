Chattanooga State Community College has cancelled their 3-week courses, affecting 17 students, as a result of a "cyber incident" that was discovered over the weekend.
Nancy Patterson with the college says they were alerted of the incident on Saturday, May 6. They have shut down their systems and have disrupted 1,069 students.
Five hundred and thirty-nine students are enrolled in 13-week classes, which are currently delayed. Five hundred and thirteen students continue to attend courses in TCAT, but are facing some issues.
“It’s been very difficult to get through classes just because there’s a lot of things we can’t access,” Jeriyah Schropshire.
Many student services are shut down because of the incident. Schropshire says not having normal access to course work and e-mail has become difficult. She’s grateful professors have used other ways to communicate with students.
“We understand that this may cause uncertainty for our students and employees,” says Patterson.
She says they are working with the FBI and their cyber forensic vendor to investigate. She says they want to keep the community informed as much as possible, but the FBI has advised them not to release any details, just yet.
Schropshire says some students are worried about their data being compromised.
Patterson advises students to stay informed by visiting their Cyber Incident Operational Updates page. They have also created a Cyber Incident FAQ page.