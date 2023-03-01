Chattanooga State finalist for prestigious Bellwether award

Chattanooga State was recently named one of ten finalists for the prestigious 2023 Bellwether Award at the 29th Annual Community College Futures Assembly in San Antonio, Texas. This award recognizes outstanding and innovative community college programs that are replicable, scalable, equity-focused, and demonstrate evidence-based success.
Chattanooga State was selected for its “High School Highway to Advanced Manufacturing” programs, including Polytech Academy and Mechatronics Academy at Volkswagen, which provide early college pathways to earn an AAS degree and jumpstart a career. In the summer of 2022, the Bellwether College Consortium called for nominations from a large pool of submissions, with finalists representing 14 states and 24 community colleges.
The Community College Futures Assembly, co-sponsored by the National Council of Instructional Administrators, the National Council for State Directors of Community Colleges, and the National Council for Continuing Education and Training, convenes annually as an independent national forum for innovators to work as a think tank. It identifies successful responses to critical issues facing the future of community colleges and hosts its national award competition annually.