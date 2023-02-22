Chattanooga State Community College celebrated the official dedication of its Center for Engineering, Technology, Arts and Sciences (CETAS) as the Gerald McCormick Center for Engineering, Technology, Arts and Sciences.
The tribute was made in honor of Gerald McCormick, a former Tennessee House of Representatives member and longtime champion of higher education across the state who served from 2004-2018.
The Gerald McCormick Center is home to the Wacker Institute, two high schools—STEM and Polytech, and most recently, the Global Center for Digital Innovation, a partnership with Hamilton County Schools. In addition, all the college’s Engineering and IT programs are in the center providing instruction in robotics, programmable logic controls, welding, non-destructive testing, chemical engineering, construction management, Mechatronics, Information Technology, cyber security, and many other in-demand fields. The building was made possible due to Leader Gerald McCormick’s bold leadership and support when the college was able to purchase and renovate the 60,000 square foot facility from Olan Mills.
Dr. Rebecca Ashford, Chattanooga State president, presented Leader Gerald McCormick with a framed copy of the permanent plaque at the conclusion of the ceremony. McCormick thanked all who helped make this possible, and expressed his gratitude for the honor.
The dedication of CETAS in McCormick’s honor is a fitting tribute to his leadership to higher education in Tennessee, his impact on Chattanooga State, and his notable achievements as a veteran and public servant for the Tennessee General Assembly. The Gerald McCormick Center will continue to shape the region’s future for generations.