Chattanooga State Community College (ChattState) announced the appointment of Dr. Martina Suttle Harris as the new Dean of Nursing and Allied Health.
Dr. Harris is the fourth dean to serve in this capacity since the college began in 1965.
Dr. Harris has a wealth of experience in higher education and the clinical setting, taught at both the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga (UTC) and Middle Tennessee State University, and worked as the Assistant Dean of Nursing and Allied Health at ChattState. Most recently, she implemented the Surgical Tech Program in the Nursing and Allied Health Division.
Dr. Harris has also served as Project Director for a number of Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) grants to promote recruitment and retention of under-represented minorities in healthcare. In 2020, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee appointed her to serve as a member of the TN Board of Nursing (TBON).
In her new role, Dr. Harris will oversee 13 allied health programs and the RN program at ChattState. Her primary goals include increasing the college’s involvement in the local community, maintaining and strengthening the college's full accreditation, and closing equity gaps in the healthcare field.
Dr. Elizabeth Norton, Vice President of Academic Affairs at ChattState, praised Dr. Harris’ appointment, saying, “Dr. Harris brings a wealth of experience and education to her role as Dean of Nursing and Allied Health. Chattanooga State is fortunate to have her on our leadership team on a permanent basis.”