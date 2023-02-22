Chattanooga singer/guitarist final contestant in 'Seniors Got Talent'; voting open now

The Morning Pointe Foundation is inviting the public to vote on their favorite winner from the four 2022 Seniors Got Talent showcases.
Each grand-prize winner is in the running for the Best of the Best title.
These include shows in Chattanooga, Franklin, and Knoxville, Tennessee, as well as Lexington, Kentucky.
Contestants are:
- Lutisha Coleman, pianist – Lexington KY
- Randall Farrell, singer and guitarist – Chattanooga, TN
- Lane Wilkinson and Nancy Stuenkel, dancers – Franklin, TN
- Deborah Cable, pianist – Knoxville, TN
Clips of each of their performances are featured online at https://morningpointefoundation.com/contest/.
Guests can vote from Feb. 22 – March 5.
The winner will be determined March 6.
The winner or winners will receive four tickets to a Seniors Got Talent show of their choice and a special two-minute talent showcase video.
Seniors Got Talent variety shows in each location are open to any talented seniors age 62 and older. Acts have included singers, musicians, dancers, poets, comedians and more.
“We had such a fun time at each of our shows last year, and we are excited to be able to extend the excitement,” said Miranda Perez, Morning Pointe Foundation executive director. “Seniors Got Talent gives seniors a chance to shine and live out their dreams of performing in some beautiful and historic theatres in their communities, and sponsorships and ticket sales support the Foundation’s work of providing scholarships to students in the senior care field.”
The Morning Pointe Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Morning Pointe Senior Living founded by Tennessee-based senior healthcare entrepreneurs Greg A. Vital and J. Franklin Farrow. The 501(c)3 nonprofit public service organization was created in 2014. It provides caregiver support programs, sponsor educational awareness events, and fund clinical scholarships to advance the care of seniors throughout the Southeast.
Founded in 1997 by Tennessee healthcare entrepreneurs Greg A. Vital and Franklin Farrow, Morning Pointe Senior Living owns and operates 37 assisted living, personal care, and Alzheimer’s memory care communities in five southeastern states.