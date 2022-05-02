Chattanooga police responded to a shooting report early Sunday morning that resulted in two injuries.
When officers arrived at the scene the two victims, one of them being a juvenile, were not there. The officers were later notified that the victims transported themselves to a local hospital with gunshot wounds.
Investigator found that the victims were sitting in a car near Chandler Avenue. They heard the gunshots and realized they were shot.
Chattanooga police are asking for anyone to provide information on the incident. Call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App.
Local 3 News will keep you updated on this story.