Chattanooga police responded to a shooting report early Sunday morning that resulted in two injuries.

When officers arrived at the scene the two victims, one of them being a juvenile, were not there. The officers were later notified that the victims transported themselves to a local hospital with gunshot wounds. 

Investigator found that the victims were sitting in a car near Chandler Avenue. They heard the gunshots and realized they were shot. 

Chattanooga police are asking for anyone to provide information on the incident. Call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App.

