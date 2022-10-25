Leslie Jordan died in Hollywood Monday morning. Police say he suffered a medical emergency before crashing into a building.
There has been an outpouring of love from the entertainment industry and people in our area where everyone felt like they knew him, especially through his social media videos during the pandemic.
It was legacy that started more than four decades ago in Chattanooga.
Jordan began his career in 1986, appearing as Malone in the adventure series "The Fall Guy."
Appearing on hit TV shows like "Will & Grace", "American Horror Story", "Reba", and so much more.
Leslie Jordan is a UTC Alum who majored in theater.
Jordan graduated from UTC. He began studying at the dance theatre workshop in Chattanooga.
There he met longtime friend and choreographer Lindsay Fussell. She says she worked closely with Jordan helping him create his one-man show in the 80s.
"He did great characters,” Fussell said. “A lot of different characters like a Michael Jackson sort of character he did with a pillbox hat and a stole."
Fussell, along with Caroline Chipley, performed in a group called “The Trashettes”.
They raised enough money to get Jordan to Hollywood. That was the world's first glimpse at Jordan's southern charm.
“Who would have thought a little 4’11, Southern gay man would be so successful worldwide,” said Fussell. “He is just known everywhere.”
“What you see is what you get!” Fussell says, “that’s why everyone loved him.”
Famous Chattanooga DJ, Keenan Daniels captured the moment he and his wife met Jordan at a local restaurant.
“We heard his voice first, and then kind've looked around and then she kind've noticed him and you get stuck between, do you want to bother somebody or speak to them that kind of thing."
“That’s just a blueprint on how you want to live life. You make a solid impact with everybody you come in contact with,” Daniels said.
The Local PBS station, WTCI has reposted the 2019 interview with Jordan on The A List with Alison Lebovits.
Stay with Local 3 News for details on funeral arrangements.