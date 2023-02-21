The Southern Belle Riverboat's 'Burger Bar' has moved from the third to the second floor, with the third floor now a private event space.
Jonathan Reinert said in an interview with TFP that his family has always planned to move the 3rd Deck Burger Bar on the Southern Belle Dockside venue from the third deck to the second, but finances and COVID-19 delayed the move.
Those hurdles have been overcome, and the family recently moved the operation one deck down and renamed it the Overboard Bar & Grille.
The Overboard Bar & Grille is located at Pier 2, 201 Riverfront Parkway, and is open from 11 a.m.- 11 p.m. daily.