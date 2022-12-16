The publisher of the Chattanooga Times Free Press is suing the city of Chattanooga, alleging City Council members and staff did not follow open meeting requirements when redrawing city voting districts behind closed doors.
The Chattanooga Publishing Co., in a complaint filed Friday, asks a Chancery Court judge to order the council to follow Tennessee's Open Meetings Act in future proceedings. If the city is found to have violated the act, it could also be required to submit to oversight for a year.
According to the Open Meetings Act, "all meetings of any governing body are declared to be public meetings open to the public at all times." The act requires notice to be given of any public meetings.
