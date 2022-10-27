Chattanooga’s Newest Senior Living Community, Rockbridge Oaks to open Nov. 3

Chattanooga’s newest resort-style assisted living and memory care community, Rockbridge Oaks, opens its doors to the area on Thursday, November 3 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house celebration.
Located at 6698 Palms Court, off East Brainerd Road, Rockbridge Oaks’ grand opening will offer guests the opportunity to tour the innovative community showcasing its extensive lifestyle amenities and furnished models.
Dignitaries officiating the 4:30 p.m. ribbon cutting include Kristin Ward, CEO of Solvere Living, a national operator of senior living communities based in St. Petersburg, Fla., that manages communities in TN, GA, FL, LA and TX.
The community’s celebration is open to the public from 4-6:30 p.m. Reservations are required by calling 423-558-2000 or online at RockbridgeOaks.com/rsvp.
Rockbridge Oaks features an architectural design geared to creating a closer-knit community with personal, intimate experiences for residents. Uniquely, there are 62 apartments comprised of studios, one- and two-bedrooms arranged in a two-story building.
Fostering security and support is integral to the community’s programming. The community incorporates Solvere Living’s proprietary wellness philosophies Salus™ and Valeo™. Salus (Latin for “well-being”) is a holistic approach that focuses on each resident’s potential to achieve his or her personal goals through engagement and connection. Valeo (Latin for “to thrive”) focuses specifically on wellness initiatives for those with memory impairments helping build relationships with others and grow connections through positive approaches to social interaction.
Bridgeforth Capital, a private equity firm, developed the community. The Chattanooga-based Morgan Construction Company, Inc., is the general contractor and construction management company.
The community’s lifestyle encourages each resident’s physical, social, intellectual and spiritual well-being. Anytime dining is offered with seasonal, chef-prepared entrees served in the community’s elegant dining room. Additional indoor amenities include an event center, movie theater, art studio, library, beauty salon and spa, and business center. There’s also a private dining room for family gatherings.
In addition to the extensive services provided to residents, unique to Rockbridge Oaks is an emphasis on outdoor green space. Large outdoor recreation areas are included in the community.
The Maclellan Courtyard Oasis offers a pavilion, barbecue grill and areas for dining. Walking trails, lawn games and a community fire pit are also found within the community’s grounds.
“We’re very excited to introduce Rockbridge Oaks to Chattanooga,” said Ward. “Our wellness philosophies, Salus and Valeo, which we introduced in senior living communities over seven years ago, help older adults stay physically active and thrive in all dimensions of wellness. This holistic approach, coupled with the spectacular interior and exterior spaces found at Rockbridge Oaks, brings a new perspective to senior living.”
For more information or to plan a visit to Rockbridge Oaks, please call 423.558.2000 or visit www.RockbridgeOaks.com.