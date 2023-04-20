Chattanoogans can participate in Citizen's Police Academy to learn more about law enforcement.
On Thursday, Sergeant Sean O’Brien with the Chattanooga Police Department taught the class to have a new mindset on how to act in the event of an active shooter.
“Always, always do something. Doing something will always be better than doing nothing,” Sergeant O’Brien says.
He says there are three defensive actions: avoid, deny, and defend. If in an active shooter situation, someone should avoid the suspect. He urges people to always know where exits are, to help you escape. Another action is to deny the suspect. If an exit is not possible, lock yourself in a room and look for heavy items to use as a barricade against the door frame. If you must defend yourself, he says not to give up.
Sergeant O’Brien says it takes an average of three minutes for the police to respond. He says every second counts, so it is important to act, and create interruptions for the suspect.
O’Brien says in a disaster response, there’s steps: denial, deliberation, and decisive action. He says the key to survival is based on how quickly someone can go from denial to decisive action.
He urges the class to script a situation in your head and continue to work through the scenario until you are safe. He says this will be helpful in an event.
“It basically creates data files in your brain so you can recall something under high stress and start to do it,” he says.
O’Brien says people have been taught to hide, but this should not be the first action.
Frances Forester, a Citizens Police Academy volunteer, says she was taught to hide while growing up. After taking Sergeant O’Brien’s class, her mindset has changed.
“Run, fight, distract, whatever I can do,” she says. “You have to move. You have to act.”
O’Brien says controlling one’s breathing will be beneficial in the event. As you become more stressed, your heart rate increases. He says as this happens, adrenaline will kick in. Then, motor skills and hearing will become impaired. He says time can become distorted and one can enter tunnel vision.
O’Brien’s training showed gun attacks are the most frequent weapon in an attack. He says businesses are the most common location of attack, followed by the outdoors, schools, and others.
O’Brien says most recently, attackers are not connected to the location of the attack, because of this, he urges people to always be aware and vigilant.
“When I'm teaching class, I want people to make informed decisions,” Sergeant O’Brien says. “The goal is to survive.”
For information on how to apply for the Chattanooga Citizens Police Academy, visit their site.