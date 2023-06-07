Chattanooga Roller Derby will be hosting a triple header bout this Saturday, June 10th at Camp Jordan Arena.
The doors open at 2pm and the bouts will kick off with the juniors game at 3pm, featuring the Ruby Regulators vs. Steel City Slayers. The Allstars game will follow at 5pm with the CRD Allstars facing off against Charlotte Roller Derby. The evening will end with the B-Teams game at 7pm, with the CRD B-Railers taking on the Druid City Dames.
Tickets are available for presale at a discounted rate of $12 for adults, $8 for veterans, and $6 for kids ages 6-12. Kids five and under are free. Part of the proceeds will go towards supporting the American Cancer Society.
Get ready for an intense night of competition. Check out their website to purchase tickets and get more information on the event: https://chattanoogarollerderby.com.