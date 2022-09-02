UPDATE: Hamilton County Sheriff Austin Garrett says that Michael Wayne Harvey turned himself in to HCSO Det. Jeremie Vandergriff in the Fugitive Division, and is now out on bond, facing a November 10th court appearance.

Police have searched for Harvey since the August 18th road rage incident went viral.

Harvey has been charged with Assault, Vandalism and Disorderly Conduct.

The woman in the incident tells Local 3 News "I would like to thank the community and law enforcement agencies involved for all their hard work. I pray he gets the help he needs so that nobody else has to experience this. Hopefully my family and I can now begin the healing process from this traumatic event."

PREVIOUS STORY: A mother and her son are hoping Chattanooga Police will find a man after what they call a road rage incident.

The two say they were chased all the way to her friend's house where it was all caught on camera.

"You ever cut me off again, I'll beat the **** out of you!" said the enraged driver.

"To be that enraged over thinking someone cut you off," said the mother.

A woman in Red Bank says she was followed to a friend's house during what she calls a road rage incident. We aren't identifying for safety concerns.

The mother tells Local 3 News a man began following her after she picked up her teenage son from school and merged onto the interstate. She says he first approached her vehicle on an off ramp.

She says he began punching her window, gesturing he would shoot her and ran after them on foot when she drove off.

She says her son suggested going to her friends house so he would not follow her home and know where they live. The woman says she and her son were both panicking.

"I was in shock, I didn't know what was going to happen next," said the son.

"Tell your momma to quick cutting ****ing people off!," yelled the man.

The man then ripped her door handle off and threw it at her car.

Chattanooga Police confirmed they are looking into what happened.

"Now I know where you live you stupid *****, think about that," said the man before driving off.

The woman tells us she did file a police report and says she plans to press charges.