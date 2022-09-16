Starting Friday, September 16, several roads will be closed in Chattanooga for special events.
Friday, September 16th, 2022
PARKing Day - Broad Street
- All street parking on Broad Street between 4th Street and Aquarium Way will be closed on Friday, September 16th, 2022, from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM for PARKing Day.
Constitution Day - Georgia Ave
- Georgia Ave between E 11th Street and E Martin Luther King Blvd will be closed Friday, September 16th, 2022, from 11:00AM until 1:00 PM for a presentation on the Federal Courthouse steps honoring Constitution Day.
Saturday, September 17th, 2022
Free The Plant Event - Wood Ave
- Wood Ave between Wilder Street and Stuart Street will be closed on Saturday, September 17th, 2022, from 10:00 AM until 11:00 PM for the Urban Horticulture Society's Free The Plant Event. Street parking will be prohibited on Chestnut Street within the closure on the dates/times listed above.
United Way 100- Market Street / E 7th Street
- The following street closures will be in effect Saturday, September 17th 2022, at 11:00 AM until Sunday, September 18th, at 2:00 AM:
- Market Street between E 6th Street and E 7th Street
- E 7th Street between Market Street and Cherry Street
- The event itself will take place between 5:00 PM and 8:00 PM
University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Football Game
- The following roads will be closed on Saturday, September 17th, 2022, from 11:00 AM until 11:00 PM:
- Reggie White Blvd between the Chattanooga Skate Park north entrance and W 20th Street (Reggie White will remain closed until 6:00 PM Sunday for the Chattanooga Market).
- Chestnut Street between W 17th Street and W 19th Street.
- W19th Street between Reggie White Blvd and Chestnut Street
- Westbound right lane of W 20th Street between Chestnut Street and Reggie White Blvd.
- Street parking will be prohibited on Chestnut Street within the closure on the dates/times listed above.
- Vehicles left within the closure will be towed at the owner's expense.
Sunday, September 18th, 2022
Chattanooga Market - Reggie White Blvd
- Reggie White Blvd will be closed in front of the First Horizon Pavilion on Sunday, September 18th, 2022,
- for the Chattanooga Market until 6:00 PM.
- This Sunday's theme is the "Apple Festival".