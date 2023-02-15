This spring break, the Tennessee Aquarium Plaza will be bustling with activity as the Chattanooga River Market is returning for four weekends.
They'll be offering locals and visitors alike the chance to shop from dozens of local and regional artisans.
The market will feature a variety of items, such as jewelry, crafts, woodworking, soaps/candles, and artisan foods. Plus, there will be live music and a local food truck to enjoy each day.
The market will be open from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm on Saturdays and 10:00 am to 4:00 pm on Sundays.
For more information about the market: https://www.facebook.com/events/1891799867853060