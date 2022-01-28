It was a wonderful week for restaurants throughout the Tennessee Valley.
Every restaurant passed the inspection and 36 restaurants in Hamilton County got perfect scores.
Dos Bros in Cleveland got a 78, which is the lowest score this week.
Inspectors found that employees were not thawing beef under the approved method. They also found that there was excessive trash piled up by the dumpster.
The lowest score in Hamilton County was an 84, at New China Buffet & Grill off Cummings Highway.
The inspector found several insects in the dishwashing area as well as food products not properly covered or protected in the walk in freezer.
A failing score is anything that is at or below a 70.
Remember, if you have a question about a restaurant, hotel, pool or gym, call your local health department.
Hamilton County
- 94 Church’s Chicken 3816 Brainerd Rd Chattanooga, TN 37411
- 93 Subway 6510 Ringgold Rd Chattanooga, TN 37412
- 99 Marco’s Pizza 7794 E Brainerd Rd, Ste 146 Chattanooga, TN 37421
- 99 Downtown Dough 100 Market St STE 104 Chattanooga, TN 37402
- 100 Basecamp 346 Frazier Avenue Chattanooga, TN 37405
- 99 Little Tadas Childcare Center (Food) 12 Sequoia Dr Chattanooga, TN 37411
- 93 Captain D’s 1690 E. 23rd St. Chattanooga, TN 37404
- 97 Buffalo Wild Wings 120 Market Street Chattanooga, TN 37402
- 98 Las Margaritas 1101 Hixson Pike, Suite H Chattanooga, TN 37405
- 99 Chipotle Mexican Grill 20 Cherokee Blvd, Unit 112 Chattanooga, TN 37405
- 100 Doc Holidays Bar & Grill 742 Ashland Terrance Chattanooga, TN 37415
- 94 Buffalo Wild Wings 120 Market Street Chattanooga, TN 37402
- 96 East Ridge Middle School 4400 Bennett Road Chattanooga, TN 37412
- 100 Courtyard by Marriott 200 Chestnut St Chattanooga, TN 37402
- 98 Barger Academy 4808 Brainerd Rd Chattanooga, TN 37411
- 100 East Brainerd Elementary School 7660 Goodwin Rd Chattanooga, TN 37415
- 99 East Ridge Middle School 4400 Bennett Rd. Chattanooga, TN 37412
- 98 Holiday Inn Express & Suites Indoor Pool 3710 Modern Ind. Parkway Chattanooga, TN 37419
- 100 East Brainerd Elementary School 7660 Goodwin Rd Chattanooga, TN 37421
- 100 Barger Academy 4808 Brainerd Rd Chattanooga, TN 37411
- 96 Lookout Valley Elementary School 701 Brown’s Ferry Rd. Chattanooga, TN 37404
- 99 East Side Elementary School 1603 S. Lyerly St. Chattanooga, TN 37404
- 98 Hilton Garden Inn Pool 311 Chestnut St. Chattanooga, TN 37402
- 96 Courtyard by Marriott Downtown 200 Chestnut St. Chattanooga, TN 37402
- 96 Gold’s Gym Pool 210 West 4th St STE 600 Chattanooga, TN 37402
- 100 Residence Inn Pool 215 Chestnut St Chattanooga, TN 37402
- 96 Holiday Inn Express Indoor Pool 440 M L King Blvd. Chattanooga, TN 37403
- 98 Lookout Valley Elementary School 701 Brown’s Ferry Rd. Chattanooga, TN 37419
- 91 Quality Inn Indoor Pool 3540 Cummings Hwy Chattanooga, TN 37419
- 96 Hampton Inn & Suites 2014 Hamilton Place Blvd Chattanooga, TN 37421
- 100 Residence Inn Pool 2340 Center St. Chattanooga, TN 37421
- 100 East Side Elementary School 1603 S. Lyerly St Chattanooga, TN 37404
- 99 Mean Mug 2090 Hamilton Place Blvd Suite 106 Chattanooga, Tn 37421
- 100 Jets Pizza 3600 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN 37415
- 99 Mean Mug 2090 Hamilton Place Blvd Suite 106 Chattanooga, TN 37421
- 98 Wimpie’s 9826 Dayton Pike Soddy Daisy, TN 37379
- 98 Smoothie King 5200 Hwy 153 Chattanooga, TN 37343
- 100 Flora de Mel 313 McFarland Ave Rossville, GA 30741
- 100 Bright & Morning Star Academy 2412 E. 12th St. Chattanooga, TN 37404
- 100 A.I.M Art in Motion 4744 Hwy. 58 - Suite 100 Chattanooga, TN 37416
- 96 Home Slice Pizza 2000 E. 23rd St. Suite-A Chattanooga, TN 37404
- 100 Subway 2610 Amnicola Highway Chattanooga, TN 37406
- 93 Federal Bake Shop 1966 Northpoint Blvd., 108 Hixson, TN 37343
- 100 Chattanooga Tattoo Company 4617 Brainerd Rd., Suite105 Chattanooga, TN 37411
- 100 The Bread Basket 7804 E. Brainerd Rd. Chattanooga, TN 37421
- 99 Rainbow Daycare 804 Tunnel Blvd. Chattanooga, TN 37406
- 97 Sweet Magnolia Daycare Kitchen 604 Browns Ferry Rd. Chattanooga, TN 37419
- 90 Little Caesar’s 7601 E Brainerd Rd Ste 1 Chattanooga, TN 37421
- 100 Howard Johnsons 3109 Parker Ln. Chattanooga, TN 37419
- 93 Jacks 4209 Ringgold Rd. Chattanooga, TN 37412
- 96 Jim ‘N Nicks BBQ 2040 Hamilton Place Blvd Ste 150 Chattanooga, TN 37421
- 99 Applebee’s 5595 Hwy 153 Hixson, TN 37343
- 96 Jim ‘N Nicks BBQ Store 2040 Hamilton Place Blvd Ste 150 Chattanooga, TN 37421 (Follow-up)
- 93 Maple Street Biscuit Company 2114 Gunbarrel Rd Ste A Chattanooga, TN 37421
- 100 Applebee’s 5595 Hwy 153 Hixson, TN 37343
- 96 Comfort Inn & Suites 3117 Parker Ln. Chattanooga, TN 37419
- 85 Waverly Motel 1503 Mc Donald Rd. Chattanooga, TN 37412
- 98 TownePlace Suites 7010 McCutcheon Rd Chattanooga, TN 37421
- 100 Gold’s Gym 6933 Lee Hwy. Chattanooga, TN 37421
- 99 Lookout Valley Middle/High School 350 LOOKOUT HIGH STREET Chattanooga, TN 37419
- 99 Jim ‘N Nicks Lounge 2040 Hamilton Place Blvd Ste 150 Chattanooga, TN 37421
- 98 Daisy Elementary School 620 Sequoyah Rd Daisy, TN 37319
- 99 Char Bar 3801 Ringgold Rd. Chattanooga, TN 37412
- 100 Lookout Mountain Riverview Inn 2159 Old Wauhatchie Pk. Chattanooga, TN 37409
- 92 Red Roof Inn Indoor Pool 30 Birmingham Highway Chattanooga, TN 37419
- 98 Country Inn & Suites 3725 Modern Industries Parkway Chattanooga, TN 37419
- 99 Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom 2006 Hamilton Place Blvd Chattanooga, TN 37421
- 100 The Signal Bar 1810 Chestnut St. Chattanooga, TN 37408 (Follow-up)
- 95 Level Up Arcade & Billiards 3801 Ringgold Rd. Chattanooga, TN 37412
- 99 Lupis Pizza Pie 1414 Jenkins Rd. Chattanooga, TN 37421
- 100 Mr. Grinch’s Tattoo’s 3603 Ringgold Rd. East Ridge, TN 37412
- 98 The Pizza Place 1238 Taft Hwy Suite 142 Signal Mtn, TN 37377
- 98 Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom 2006 Hamilton Place Blvd Chattanooga, TN 37421
- 100 Cisto Tattoo 1804 E. Main St Chattanooga, TN 37404
- 86 Mo Mo Hibachi 9332 Dayton Pike Soddy Daisy, TN 37379
- 100 Krystal 6199 Lee Hwy Chattanooga, TN 37421
- 98 Erlanger Grill 975 E. 3rd Street Chattanooga, TN 37403
- 98 Taconooga 207 A Frazier Avenue Chattanooga, TN 37405
- 98 Econo Lodge 6642 Ringgold Rd. Chattanooga, TN 37412
- 100 4 Corners Café 9408 Apison Pike Suite 102 Ooltewah, TN 37363
- 99 Subway 8530 Hixson Pike, Suite E Chattanooga, TN 37343
- 100 Ooltewah Nutrition 9408 Apison Pike Ste 146 Ooltewah, TN 37363
- 99 Chris Bakery 4011 Brainerd Rd. Chattanooga, TN 37411
- 95 Domino’s Pizza 8530 Hixson Pike, STE 5 Hixson, TN 37343 (Follow-up)
- 100 Gadzooks 5721 Hwy 153 Suite 113 Hixson, TN 37343
- 99 Starbucks Coffee 2217 Hamilton Place Blvd. Chattanooga, TN 37421
- 90 New York Pizza Department 8627 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN 37343
- 89 Dos Bros Waterside 11 2396 Lifestyle Way Ste 114 Chattanooga, TN 37421
- 96 Huddle House 5611 Brainerd Rd. Chattanooga, TN 37411(Follow-up)
- 89 Dos Bros 2396 Lifestyle Way Ste 114 Chattanooga, TN 37421 (Follow-up)
- 97 Popeyes 6104 Ringgold Rd. Chattanooga, TN 37412 (Follow-up)
- 96 Huddle House 5611 Brainerd Rd. Chattanooga, TN 37411 (Follow-up)
- 99 Taco Bell 9210 Lee Hwy Ooltewah, TN 37363
- 98 East Ridge Elementary School 1014 John Ross Rd. East Ridge, TN 37412
- 100 New York Pizza Department Lounge 8627 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN 37343
- 98 Econo Lodge 6642 Ringgold Rd. Chattanooga, TN 37412
- 100 Westview Elementary School 9629 E. Brainerd Rd. Chattanooga, TN 37421
- 99 Wolftever Creek Elementary School 5080 Ooltewah Ringgold Rd. Ooltewah, TN 37363
- 94 Westview Elementary School 9629 E. Brainerd Rd. Chattanooga, TN 37421
- 96 Allen Elementary School 9811 Dallas Hollow Rd. Chattanooga, TN 37379
- 98 YMCA Spa 7430 Shallowford Rd. Chattanooga, TN 37421
- 99 Orchard Knob Elementary School 2000 E. 3rd St. Chattanooga, TN 37404
- 99 Lupi’s Pizza Pies 406-A Broad St. Chattanooga, TN 37402
- 92 Subway 8142 E Brainerd Rd Chattanooga, TN 37421
- 100 BoJangles 9225 Lee Hwy Ooltewah, TN 37363
- 93 Sticky Fingers Restaurant 420 Broad St. Chattanooga, TN 37402 (Follow-up)
- 100 BoJangles 9225 Lee Hwy Ooltewah, TN 37363
- 84 New China Buffet & Grill 3536 Cummings Hwy. Suite-140 Chattanooga, TN 37419
- 100 Baylor School 171 Baylor School Rd. Chattanooga, TN 37405
- 100 Plaza Del Sol 8119 E. Brainerd Rd. Chattanooga, TN 37421
- 100 Dunkin Donuts 5024 Hunter Rd Suite 102 Ooltewah, TN 37363
- 97 Champy’s Fried Chicken 526 E. MLK Blvd. Chattanooga, TN 37403
- 100 Galaxy Nutrition 6425 Hixson Pike #3B Hixson, TN 37343
- 96 Incline Concessions 837 East Brow Rd. Lookout Mountain, TN 37350
- 99 Jackson Bakery 5862 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN 37411
- 100 Marco’s Pizza 5723 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN 37343
Bradley County
- 78 Dos Bros 4450 Frontage Rd NW Cleveland, TN 37312
- 100 Charleston Commons Campground 8511 Hiwassee St. Charleston, TN 37310
- 100 Exclusive Quarters 210 James Asbury Dr NW Cleveland, TN 37312
- 100 Classic Suites 179 Bernham Dr Cleveland, TN 37312
- 98 1000 Degrees Pizza 4468 Frontage Rd NW Suite 228 Cleveland, TN 37312
- 99 Yates Primary School 750 Mouse Creek Rd. Cleveland, TN 37312 (Follow-up)
- 99 E L Ross School 4340 Mouse Creek Rd. Cleveland, TN 37311
- 97 Cleveland Middle School Cafeteria 3635 Georgetown Rd. Cleveland, TN 37311
- 98 North Cleveland Baptist Day Care 2815 N. Ocoee St. Cleveland, TN 37312
- 82 Hardees-Blue Springs 2410 Blue Springs Rd. Cleveland, TN 37323
- 100 Taco Bell 2675 APD 40 Cleveland, TN 37323
- 96 KOA Kampground 648 Pleasant Grove Rd Mc Donald, TN 37353
- 98 The Chef 126 Keith St. Cleveland, TN 37311(Follow-up)
- 99 Applebee's Bar 168 Paul Huff Cleveland, TN 37312
- 100 Super 8 Motel 163 Bernham Drive Cleveland, TN 37312
- 95 Chick-Fil-A 3890 Keith St NW Cleveland, TN 37312
- 95 Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar #211168 Paul Huff Pkwy Cleveland, TN 37312 (Follow-up)
- 86 Naan House 2151 Keith St NW Cleveland, TN 37311
- 99 Pizza Hut 2631 APD 40 Hwy 64 Cleveland, TN 37323 (Follow-up)
- 99 Orange Leaf 615 Paul Huff Pkwy., Suite 103 Cleveland, TN 37312
- 96 Perkits Yogurt 3306 Keith St. Cleveland, TN 37312
- 98 Burger King #24504 960 Paul Huff Pkwy NW Cleveland, TN 37312
- 100 Leisure Time Bowling 2739 Keith St. Cleveland, TN 37311
- 92 Holiday Motel 1600 S. Lee Hwy Cleveland, TN 37311
- 95 Jimmy John's Gourmet Sandwiches 125 Keith St. Cleveland, TN 37311(Follow-up)
- 90 Diplomat Motel 720 S Lee Hwy Cleveland, TN 37311
- 99 Budget Inn 1510 S. Lee Hwy. Cleveland, TN 37311
- 98 Fairfield Inn Pool 2815 Westside Dr. Cleveland, TN 37312
- 94 La Quinta Pool 130 Interstate Dr Cleveland, TN 37311
- 88 Candy's Creek Cherokee Cafeteria 4445 Georgetown Rd. Cleveland, TN 37312
- 99 Cupcake Divas 60 25th St., STE 2 Cleveland, TN 37311
- 96 Subway #2914 3318 N Keith St Cleveland, TN 37311(Follow-up)
- 97 Rockin Nutrition 8511 Hiwassee St Charleston, TN 37310
- 97 Walker Valley High School 750 Lauderdale Hwy. Charleston, TN 37310
- 95 Walker Valley High School 750 Lauderdale Hwy. Charleston, TN 37310 (Follow-up)
Catoosa County
- 98 Hardee’s 1086 Battlefield Pkwy Fort Oglethorpe, GA 30742
- 98 Jack’s Family Restaurants 56 Lakeshore Dr. Fort Oglethorpe, GA 30742
- 95 BoJangles’ #942 2051 Battlefield Pkwy Fort Oglethorpe, GA 30742
- 99 Dunkin’ Donuts 589 Battlefield Pkwy Fort Oglethorpe, GA 30742
- 98 Guthrie’s Restaurant 67 Poplar Springs Rd Ringgold, GA 30736
- 96 Choo Choo Bar-B-Que 1670 Old Mill Rd Ringgold, GA 30736
- 100 Spencer B’s BBQ 6581 Hwy 41 Ringgold, GA 30736
- 100 75 Café 400 Direct Connection Dr. Rossville, GA 30741
- 100 C and K Snowy Delights 324 Haggard Rd Ringgold, GA 30736
Dade County
- 96 Canyon Grill 28 Scenic Hwy Rising Fawn, GA 30738
- 100 Hardee’s 136 Killian Ave Trenton, GA 30752
- 100 Tiny Bluff 9147 Scenic Hwy Lookout Mountain, GA 30750
- 100 Subway 5342 Hwy 136 Trenton, GA 30752
- 96 Little Caesars 4651 136 Hwy Trenton, GA 39752
- 100 Lookout Mountain Pizza Company 203 Scenic Hwy Rising Fawn, GA 30738
- 96 Smalltown Nutrition 12306 S Main St. Trenton, GA 30752
- 91 Birdy Bistro 180 W Crabtree St. Trenton, GA 30752
Murray County
- 93 Adventhealth Murray 707 Old Dalton Ellijay Rd Chatsworth, GA 30705
Walker County
- 89 Phil’s Primetime Pizza 122 Gordon St Chickamauga, GA 30707
- 96 Droop Scoops 120 Gordon St. Chickamauga, GA 30707
- 100 Wendy’s 12706 Hwy 27 Chickamauga, GA 30707
- 98 Hardee’s 12876 N Hwy 27 Chickamauga, GA 30707
- 96 Kingdom Coffee 12802 N Hwy 27 Chickamauga, GA 30707
- 100 Trading Post Smokehouse BBQ 11016 Hwy 157 Rising Fawn, GA 30738
- 91 Creag 32 Clubhouse Ln Rising Fawn, GA 30738
- 100 Cart and Seoul 67 Sanford Ln Flintstone, GA 30725
Whitfield County
- 98 Las Palmas Mexican Restaurant 1331 W Walnut Ave Dalton, GA 30720
- 100 Arby’s #319 244 Connector 3 SW Dalton, GA 30721
- 100 Southeast High School 1954 Riverbend Rd Dalton, GA 30721
- 97 Panda House 3925 Cleveland Hwy SPC C Dalton, GA 30720
- 96 Taqueria El Rey 1705 E Morris St Dalton, GA 30721
- 90 Season’s Hibachi & Grill 785 Shugart Rd STE 9A Dalton, GA 30720
- 99 IHop 1510 W Walnut Ave Dalton, GA 30720